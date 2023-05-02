The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. recently awarded a $1,215 grant to the Wausau West Archery Club to help the club buy a scanner for processing score cards during tournaments. Previously, the club had to borrow a scanner. With the new scanner, event organizers will be able to streamline the scoring process, providing faster and more accurate results.

“We are pleased to support the Wausau West Archery Club and their efforts to provide fun and safe archery programs for the community,” said Jenelle Thompson, AVP/Wausau branch manager of AbbyBank. “By providing this grant, we hope to help them continue to grow and thrive, and to provide a better experience for archers participating in their tournaments.”

Like this: Like Loading...