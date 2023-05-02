WAUSAU – The Babies’ Place, a diaper bank serving north central Wisconsin, will hold a baby shower open house at its new location in the Community Partners Campus, 360 Grand Ave.

A Neighbors’ Place program, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on May 13.

This family friendly event will offer information on The Babies’ Place programming and partners, tours of the space, activities, including a Mother’s Day card-making station, light snacks and refreshments.

You also can help The Babies’ Place stock its shelves by donating one of its most needed items, such as diaper rash cream, baby wash and baby lotion. The Babies’ Place full wish list can be found at a.co/8fgWfQt or on The Neighbors’ Place Facebook event page.

