WAUSAU – Wausau East’s Cooper Bjerke tied for medalist honors and the Lumberjacks finished third at the second leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Monday at Wausau Country Club.

Wisconsin Rapids won its second-straight WVC meet with a score of 337, with Marshfield second with a 350, and Wausau East third with a 352. Wausau West tied Stevens Point for fourth with a 357 and D.C. Everest was seventh with a 378.

Bjerke tied Marshfield’s Kyle Berres for first place with an 81, three shots ahead of a trio of Wisconsin Rapids golfers – Carter Morrison, Sawyer Wilkens and Bryce Bredl – who each shot 84.

Wausau West’s Russell Harder, East’s Sawyer Krambs and D.C. Everest’s Tanner Courtright tied for eighth with 86s.

Teddy Schlindwein, who finished second in the first leg last week, finished in a tie for 11th with Alex Fehl of Wausau West and Marshfield’s Keegan Fredrick with 87s.

The third leg of the conference tournament is Friday at Merrill Public Golf Course.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 2, May 1, at Wausau Country Club (Host: D.C. Everest)

Team scores: 1. Wisconsin Rapids 337; 2. Marshfield 350; 3. Wausau East 352; 4. Stevens Point and Wausau West 357; 6. Merrill 374; 7. D.C. Everest 378.

Individual results: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) and Kyle Berres (MAR) 81; 3. Carter Morrison (WR), Sawyer Wilkens (WR) and Bryce Bredl (WR) 84; 6. Nathan Earnest (SP) and Jax Pagel (WR) 85; 8. Russell Harder (WW), Sawyer Krambs (WE) and Tanner Courtright (DC) 86; 11. Teddy Schlindwein (WE), Keegan Fredrick (MAR) and Alex Fehl (WW) 87; 14. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 88; 15. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 89; 16. Maxx Oertel (MAR), Ethan Schnitzler (MAR), Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Ryan Trucco (WW) 91; 20. Chase Jensen (WR), Arin Dettmering (MER), Chase Klebenow (MER) and Jack Bobinski (DC) 92; 24. Jacob Sasman (MER) 93; 24. Jacob Schmelzter (MER) 94; 26. Jacob Kozelek (SP) and Ethan Pond (DC) 95; 28. Dylan Smith (MER) 96; 29. Brody Trantow (WE) 98; 30. Vincent Marohl (WE) 99; 31. Sean Benjamin (SP) 100; 32. Konner Waid (MER) and William Butalla (WW) 101; 34. Jaxon Huber (DC) 105; 35. Logan Giese (DC) 106.

Overall Standings through Leg No. 2 of 7

Team: 1. Wisconsin Rapids 14; 2. Wausau East 11; 3. Marshfield 10; 4. Stevens Point 8.5; 5. Wausau West 5.5; 6. Merrill 5; 7. D.C. Everest 2.

Individual: 1. Carter Morrison (WR) 27; 2. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 26.5; 3. Kyle Berres (MAR) 23.5; 4. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 18; 5. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 17; 6. Russell Harder (WW) and Sawyer Krambs (WE) 16; 8. Nate Earnest (SP) 14.5; 9. Conner Jensen (WR) 13; 10. Bryce Bredl (WR) 12; 11. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 11; 12. Jax Pagel (WR) 9.5; 13. Arin Dettmering (MER) 9; 14. Tanner Courtright (DC) 7; 15. Zach Hincliffe (SP) 6; 16. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) and Alex Fehl (WW) 4; 18. Chase Jensen (WR) 3; 19. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 2; 20. Jacob Sasman (WW) 1.

