Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the featured speaker at this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner, the Republican Party of Marathon County’s largest fundraising event.

The sold-out event is set for May 6 at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild, with more than 550 guests expected. RPMC Chair Kevin Hermening will emcee the event, with U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) also slated to offer remarks.

Several Wisconsin state representatives and senators, along with local officials, have confirmed they will attend, as has Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Brian Schimming and 7th Congressional District Chair Jim Miller. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is invited but unlikely to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

This year’s event has nearly 300 more guests than typical and is expected to raise more than $30,000 for the RPMC, eclipsing a record set several years ago, Hermening said.

“Local conservatives should know that the Republican Party of Marathon County takes seriously our responsibility to advance the principles of smaller government, personal responsibility and a strong economy,” Hermening said.

The RPMC is an all-volunteer organization.

