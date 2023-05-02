WESTON — Habitat for Humanity of Wausau will host a ribbon cutting ceremony as part of their ReStore grand opening celebration at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3. The event will mark the completed transition of the organization’s retail location into a ReStore at 1810 Schofield Avenue.

Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Wausau has built 70 homes. The organization is in the process of completing their 71st home in conjunction with the DC Everest School District’s construction trades program. The Habitat Store has been the primary source of funding for the organization’s home ownership program.

“Habitat for Humanity of Wausau’s ReStore is your home renovation and redecorating headquarters,” said Tiffany Arnold, Executive Director. “We are a retail store selling new and gently used construction supplies, furniture, tools, garden supplies, along with other unique items.”

The grand opening weekend for ReStore will include many items on sale, a deal of the day, a 75 percent discount on all artwork, 50 percent off all green-tagged items and 25 percent off all red-tagged items. There will also be a brat fry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Wausau’s ReStore, visit HabitatWausau.org or call 715-848-5042. The location is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

