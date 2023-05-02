Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin has announced recently the 30th annual Women of Vision honorees and scholarship recipients.

Donna Ambrose, Katie Rosenberg and the Rev. Rebecca Borke Voss have been named the 2023 Women of Vision honorees and will be spotlighted at a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain.

The event celebrates women who help others and have a vision to make the community a better place. Attendees will hear stories about the honorees’ contributions to our communities.

The 2023 keynote speaker will be Kristine Gilmore, senior director, Employer of Choice-Greenheck Group. Gilmore also spent 33 years in education as a teacher and principal, and 19 years as the D.C. Everest Area School District superintendent. Committed to making her community great, she has been actively involved on numerous boards, including for Northcentral Technical College, Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Junior Achievement, YMCA, and Greater Wausau Prosperity.

About the 2023 Women of Vision

Donna Ambrose

Ambrose is the executive director of The Neighbors’ Place. She is a certified poverty competency coach, and in 2020 Ambrose was awarded the Advocate of the Year Award by The United Way of Marathon County. In addition to her professional career, Ambrose is an active volunteer with Zonta International, serving as the VP of the Zonta Club of USA3. Ambrose earned a Master of Science degree in business management from Cardinal Stritch University in 2013.

Katie Rosenberg

Rosenberg is mayor of her hometown, Wausau, Wisconsin. She holds a master’s degree in strategic communications from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. Prior to being elected mayor, Rosenberg served two terms on the Marathon County Board while working in marketing at a Fortune 500 company. During her time as mayor, Rosenberg has tackled a wide array of issues, from pandemic recovery to strategic planning to addressing PFAS in the drinking water supply.

The Rev. Rebecca Borke Voss

Borke Voss is the pastor at First United Methodist Church of Wausau and the founder/president of New Beginnings for Refugees. She was raised on a small farm near Waunakee, Wisconsin, earned a B.A. from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and a Master of Divinity from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. Borke Voss is working on a Doctorate of Ministry at UTS. She is grateful for her family, to be raising three young women in high school, and for many inspiring leaders, friends and new neighbors in the community.

The 2023 scholarship recipients

Leah Van De Loo

Lillith Higgins

Francesca Anguilli

Each of these young women have excelled academically, contributed to their community, and have a promising vision for their future. Former Women of Vision make financial contributions to make these scholarships possible.

Register for Women of Vision 2023 at mosaicwomenofvision2023.eventbrite.com.

For more information, email mosaic@mosaic-connect.org, call 715-842-3381 or visit https://mosaic-connect.org.

