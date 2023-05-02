WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will hold a Community Open House at the Wausau campus from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 3. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can meet with faculty, explore 190+ program options and tour NTC’s state-of-the-art labs and facilities on the Wausau campus, including:

Agriculture Center of Excellence

Automotive

Communication Technology Center of Excellence: Studio 7

Criminal Justice

Culinary Kitchen and SPOONS Restaurant

Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing

Information Technology Entrepreneurial Center

Machine Tool

STEM Center

Studio Max: Salon and Spa

The Center for Health Sciences

Timberwolf Learning Commons

Timberwolf Suites

Welding

Attendees can also tour Timberwolf Suites, NTC’s partnership for student housing. High school students and their parents, as well as returning adults are encouraged to attend to learn about getting started at NTC, paying for college, campus life and more. A financial aid resource room will also be available for free, professional help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Attendees can also apply to the college, 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, at no cost during this event, which is a savings of $30.

For more information about this event, visit www.ntc.edu/openhouse, call 715-803-1645 or email admissions@ntc.edu.

