Wanda and Leon Gustafson from Medford donated 54 quilts to the “Veterans Weekly Cup-of Coffee” group in early February 2023. They are “Gold Star” parents and want to honor their son and support Veterans by making and donating the 60”x80” quilts to veterans. The Tuesday quilting group at St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Medford also help with the quilts for homeless veterans and other veterans.

Veteran member Roberta Elliott with quilts in the SUV.

Wanda and Leon also came to Cup of Coffee group meeting at Denny’s on April 26, 2023 and donated another 14 quilts. The group is distributing the quilts to veterans and informing them about Wanda and Leons efforts.

Wanda has also been making and donating quilts to the Highground in Neillsville and to the “Every Third Saturday” organization in Minneapolis. The “Every Third Saturday” veteran organization exists to assist veterans in finding new purpose after military service. They are all about pursuing growth and post-traumatic success. More details about the organizations can be seen at https://thehighground.us and https://everythirdsaturday.org

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

