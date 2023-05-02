By the Roger Schenzel Family | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review.

On April 25, 2023, the music world mourned the loss of Roger Schenzel, affectionately and musically known as Robin Lee. Born on August 3, 1932, Roger’s journey from Roger Schenzel to Robin Lee was one of working hard at his craft, refining his singing and songwriting skills, which over time developed him into an exceptional music talent who achieved acclaimed success through his unique style and unforgettable performances. This was to be his calling.

In fact, it was. Robin Lee’s music career spanned several decades wherein he made his mark and built up quite a following as leader and team member of a variety of bands, most notable being The Lavenders, The Royal Host and The Schen’zels.

Robin entertained alongside The Royal Host for audiences at Hoffman Houses throughout the state for more than 5 years, 6 nights a week, quickly evolving into the premiere act chosen to play when new locations were opening, including the headquarters in Madison.

That’s how amazing they were together! That’s how breathtaking Robin Lee was to watch. As one friend commented, “he gave his heart and soul to get to me and you.” Robin Lee showcased his dynamic stage presence and showmanship touching the lives of countless people along the way, performing throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

So impressed was the mayor of Minneapolis that he awarded Robin the key to the city. And the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame of Central Wis. also honored him with a lifetime achievement award, acknowledging his significant contributions to the music industry.

Over the past couple of years, Robin Lee’s crowning achievement has been singing to sold out audiences at the Grand Theater with John Altenburgh and friends for the Christmas Extravaganza. Last year, at 90 years old, he received not one, not two, but three standing ovations for the single song he performed. That crowd reaction speaks volumes about how well he was loved, his own love for music and his love of the people for whom he performed.

Some of Robin’s other career highlights were signing a personal management and songwriting contract with the renowned songwriter Buck Ram, who was known for his work with iconic groups like The Platters; as well as Robin’s recordings in Nashville at Bradley’s Barn with the Jordanaires and Anita Kern. Through these contracts, Robin produced his signature songs, “Pretty Patty” and “The Puppet,” which captivated audiences with their catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics; and “Sugar Plum,” which charted in the top 100 in the nation. He also secured a recording contract with Reprise Records, another testament to his rising stardom. In total, Robin released fifteen single recordings, two albums, and two CDs, showcasing his versatility as a musician and songwriter. These honors solidified Robin Lee’s reputation as an incredible talent and left his indelible “one-of-a-kind” mark on the music industry itself.

Sharing his music with the world was something Robin felt so fortunate to be able to do but as Roger Schenzel, he made his contribution to the world in another way. Roger was a proud member of the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 serving his country in the Korean War. Through his service, Roger showed his unwavering patriotism and love for his country.

As Robin Lee, Roger took his feelings of patriotism and love of his neighbor and turned them into a song after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. The song he wrote was called, “New Orleans Will Rise Again.” His goal was to help rebuild New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina’s losses. Robin used his art to inspire and to heal others at a time of crisis. That’s who he was – a generous and compassionate soul. These qualities were among the many that his family and friends were able to witness every day. For not only was Roger a gifted musician and a humanitarian, he was, foremost, a dedicated family man.

Roger’s family was the most important thing to him in the world. He strongly believed in love and friendship. Love of family, love of friends, love of music, love of country, love of God. The family he leaves behind are his wife Karen; their daughter Melody; his daughter Karrye and son- in-law Patrick; his daughter Tammy; his brother David; and his grandchildren Jonathan, Paul and Kenzie and friends, too numerous to mention. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His legacy will live on through his family, friends and his music.

As we bid farewell to this music legend whose legacy is larger than life just like the man himself, we are grateful for the memories he has left behind and the inspiration he instilled in us all.

Rest in Peace, Roger, and thank you for all of your wonderful gifts to the world.

