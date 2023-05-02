STEVENS POINT – Featuring new dance works by faculty and a guest artist with student performers, “Danstage 2023” will conclude the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Department of Theatre and Dance season with performances May 5-7.

“Danstage 2023” will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 5-6 and at 2 p.m. May 6-7 in Jenkins Theatre. It will include new choreography by guest artist and international performer Heather Cornell, as well as dance faculty members Michael Estanich, Jeannie Hill and Sarah Olson.

Cornell will premiere a work that features live music by the UWSP Jazz Ensemble directed by Music Professor Mathew Buchman. She will also premiere a work set to an arrangement created while she was in residency at UW-Stevens Point.

Professor Hill’s new work also features the Jazz Ensemble and invites the dancers to embody the joyful movement of classic swing dancing.

Assistant Professor Olson will feature two new works: an athletic ensemble work for 12 dancers and a tender duet set to a delicate yet driving score by Philip Glass.

Professor Estanich will premiere a work for 16. The dance moves through an elegant set design by Assistant Professor of Scenic Design Sarah Ross.

Cornell teaches dance in the New York City Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center and at Hope College. She has been an ensemble founder, sought-after solo artist, choreographer, director and producer. She has learned from and performed with giants of the tap dance genre.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors, faculty and staff members and $16 for youths. Purchase tickets online at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets may also be available at the venue starting one hour prior to each performance.

