Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest cracked out 16 hits and scored multiple runs in four different innings as it defeated Wausau West 18-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Tuesday at West High School.

Caitlyn Kressel, Dakota Witucki and Brooke Brown all had two RBI for D.C. Everest, which improves to 10-1 overall and remains in a tie for first place in the WVC at 6-1 with Wisconsin Rapids. D.C Everest came into the week ranked No. 4 in the Wissports.net Division 1 State Coaches Poll.

Addison Kluck was dominant on the mound for the Evergreens, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 10 in the five-inning complete game.

Caitlin Krantz homered again for Wausau West (5-9, 2-6 WVC), accounting for the Warriors’ lone run.

West hosts Marshfield on Wednesday and plays at Stevens Point on Thursday. D.C. Everest is off until Friday when it plays a nonconference doubleheader at Chippewa Falls, which is 10-2 this season and ranked ninth in the D-1 state rankings.

Evergreens 18, Warriors 1

D.C. Everest 328 05 – 18 16 0

Wausau West 000 01 – 1 2 5

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Ella Wendling.

SO: Kluck 10; Wendling (2 1/3 inn.) 1, Rachel Harder (2 2/3 inn.) 2. BB: Kluck 1; Wendling 2, Harder 1.

Top hitters: DC, Sydney Spear 3×3, 3B, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Kelsey Wooley 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Caitlyn Kressel 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Mara Meverden 2×4, 2 runs; Dakota Witucki 1×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brooke Brown 2×4, 2 RBI; Taylor Friedel 2 runs, RBI. WW, Caitlin Krantz HR, RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 10-1, 6-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 5-9, 2-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...