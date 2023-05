Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Edgar scored 11 runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 19-4 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference South Division baseball game Tuesday at Brockmeyer Park.

The Cardinals committed 10 errors and three pitchers combined for 11 walks in the loss as they drop to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in the Marawood South.

Eli Gustafson hit a three-run home run, and Tyler Ackermann had two hits for Newman Catholic.

Brett Baumgartner drove in four runs, and Justin Davis had two hits and three RBI for Edgar (5-3, 4-2 Marawood South).

The two teams play again Thursday at Edgar.

Wildcats 19, Cardinals 4

Edgar 652 60 – 19 8 0

Newman Catholic 100 03 – 4 6 10

WP: Jase Apfelbeck. LP: Tyler Ackermann.

SO: Apfelbeck (4 inn.) 8, Brett Baumgartner (2/3 inn.) 0; Ackermann (1 2/3 inn.) 2, Lucas Pfiffner (1 1/3 inn.) 1, Eli Gustafson (2 inn.) 2. BB: Apfelbeck 1, Baumgartner 0; Ackermann 3, Piffner 4, Gustafson 4.

Top hitters: E, Leyton Schuett 2 runs; Preston Dahlke 2B, RBI; Lucas Stahnke 1×3, 3 runs, RBI; Apfelbeck 3 runs; Dillan Yonker 2 runs; Brady Stencil 1×2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Marcus Huehnerfuss 2 runs; Brock Mauer 2 runs; Justin Davis 2×3, 3 RBI; Baumgartner 2×4, 4 RBI. NC, Ackermann 2×3, 2 runs; Steven Klement 2B; Gustafson HR, 3 RBI.

Records: Edgar 5-3, 4-2 Marawood Conference South Division; Newman Catholic 1-6, 0-5 Marawood Conference South Division.

