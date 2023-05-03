Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield girls soccer team is the last remaining undefeated team in the Wisconsin Valley Conference after shutting out defending conference champion D.C. Everest 3-0 on Thursday night at Heiting Community Stadium.

Hayden Berger scored on a wind-aided shot from 30 yards out along the right sideline in the 32nd minute to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead and that would be all they would need.

Marshfield held D.C. Everest to just three shots on goal, all of which were saved by Payton Bremer, and improve to 6-3-1 overall and 4-0 in the WVC. D.C. Everest falls to 4-4-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Grace Taylor and Lauren Homolka added goals in the final three minutes of the game to finish off the scoring for the Tigers.

Makenna Kampmann saved two shots in goal for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest will be at home at D.C. Everest Middle School against Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tigers 3, Evergreens 0

D.C. Everest 0 0 – 0

Marshfield 1 2 – 3

First half: 1. M, Hayden Berger, 32:00.

Second half: 2. M, Grace Taylor, 77:00; 3. M, Lauren Homolka, 79:00.

Saves: DC, Makenna Kampmann 2; M, Payton Bremer 3.

Records: D.C. Everest 4-4-1, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 6-3-1, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

