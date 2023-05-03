Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Ashley Jankowski tossed a complete-game four-hitter to lead the Newman Catholic softball team to a 3-1 win over Edgar in a Marawood Conference South Division matchup Tuesday at Sunnyvale Park.

Jankowski struck out two and walked just one as the Cardinals improve 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Marawood South.

Molly Merrill had a single and two RBI, and Maria Christopherson had a single and a double to pace the Newman Catholic offense.

The two teams will play each other again Thursday at Edgar.

Cardinals 3, Wildcats 1

Edgar 000 001 0 – 1 4 1

Newman Catholic 100 002 x – 3 4 1

WP: Ashley Jankowski. LP: Makayla Wirkus.

SO: Wirkus 7; Jankowski 2. BB: Wirkus 3; Jankowski 1.

Top hitters: E, Leah Davis 2×3, 2B; Morgan Streveler 2B; Riley Mueller 1×3, RBI. NC, Jankowski 2B; Maria Christophersen 2×3, 2B; Molly Merrill 1×3, 2 RBI.

Records: Edgar 4-7, 2-4 Marawood Conference South Division; Newman Catholic 4-3, 3-2 Marawood Conference South Division.

