Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Michael “Spike” R. Osterbrink

Michael “Spike” R. Osterbrink, 64, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 1, 2023 at his home. He was born on December 13, 1958 in Milwaukee, the son of Marvin and Delores (Albrecht) Osterbrink.

Mike loved his family, volunteering, and being involved in his community and sports events. He didn’t have a lot of material things in this world, but what he did have was a lot of love. Mike loved his mom, and she was his world. He loved his dad and was thankful for what he had done for him and all of the family. He loved his brothers and sisters, nieces, and nephews, especially sharing their achievements. He loved his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mike loved and was especially grateful for his friends, Jamie and Jessica, who helped him out many times.

Spike was a proud member of the Wausau Noon Optimists, A.A., past member of the Wausau Jaycees, and the Fourth of July Celebration at Marathon Park. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the former Timbers, Woodchucks, Brewers, Packers, and the local high school teams. He knew all the stats and, in the past, would lead the kids in the chicken dance and hand out coins from his own pocket. Anyone that knew Spike could find him at one of his favorite local establishments: The Domino, Red Eye, Malarkey’s, Ciao, Polito’s, or singing Karaoke at The Oz, where all the employees and patrons always treated him well. Mike loved going to the Athens Fair with his cousin, James, and he always enjoyed going to Marathon Fun Days and the Wisconsin Valley Fair. For many years he was in the Noon Optimist beer tent refilling the peanuts during the day. Mike always enjoyed running into his former classmates at events and meeting up with “his people.”

Survivors include his parents, Marvin and Delores Osterbrink; brothers, Shawn (Anna) Osterbrink and Paul (Dianna) Osterbrink; sisters, Jacqueline Sjoberg and Deborah (Bob) Sherer; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Celia Albrecht; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Sadie Osterbrink.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated by Deacon Peter Burek. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private entombment will take place at a later date in Holy Angels Mausoleum, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Please attend the visitation in true Spike fashion and wear your best Brewers, Packers, Woodchucks, or high school sports clothing.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Wausau Noon Optimist Foundation by the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. For more information or to donate please visit www.cfoncw.org.

Raise a glass of Diet Pepsi, love ya Spike!

Justin G. Lorbecke

Justin G. Lorbecke, 42, of Wausau, passed away following a long illness of heart disease at his home on April 29, 2023.

Justin was born on March 18, 1981 in Miami, FL, son of Tami (Erickson) Masuca, and the late Ray Pajala. He was a later adopted by Dave Lorbecke. He graduated from North Central Technical College with an associates degree in Criminal Justice. During his life Justin had several occupation including sales, construction, maintenance and enjoyed working on motorcylces. Justin had a unique sense of humor. He was known to help so many, even when he might not have had anything to give. He left us too soon, but leaves many memories of his 42 years.

He is survived by his mother, Tami Masuca, three daughters: Chloe Lorbecke, Jasmine Lorbecke, and Maddyson Schafer. He also leaves his sister, Angie (Shawn) Merkel along with his granddaughter, Brynlee Lorbecke. Justin also leave his aunts Sandy Steinbach and Julie Reich, cousins: Bridgette (Mark) Hassel, and Andrea Marlowe and extended family and friends.

Family will gather to celebrate Justin’s life on Saturday, May 5th from 1 PM – 2 PM at Brainard Funeral Home Wausau, with a short service to follow at 2 PM.

Jean Wilde

Jean Wilde, 92, of Wausau, passed on May 1, 2023, with family by her side.

Jean was born September 30, 1930, to Leo and Beatta Splitt (Raddatz).

She married Gilbert Wilde on September 11, 1954, and they raised a family together.

Jean enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and was a wonderful cook. She loved spending time with family and her loyal companion, Rosie. She was known for her strong faith in Bible promises and spoke with others about a future hope where there will be no pain, suffering or death on the earth. ( Revelation 21:3,4.)

Surviving family are four children, Deborah (Paul) Koceja of Rhinelander, Russell ( Carolyn) Wildeof Wausau, Sandra ( Jerry) Siewert of Wausau, and Lisa (Gene) Bradley of Apopka, Florida; 12grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

Jean is preceded in death by her brother Charlton Splitt

Private funeral services will be held at Helke Funeral Home.

Please sign our family guest book at Helke.com

Dennis G. Schroeder

Dennis G. Schroeder, age 86, of Kronenwetter, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a battle with cancer.

Dennis was born on July 12, 1936, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to the late Gerhard and Alicia (Papenfuss) Schroeder. He married Mary Eisner on January 27, 1969, in Waukegan, Illinois.

Dennis was a State Trooper and a pilot for the Wisconsin State Patrol. He spent hours and hours over the course of 25 years circling highways and looking for victims. He retired in 1990, being glad to have “done it”, but also glad that it was over.

Following retirement, Dennis embarked on a two-month journey to Canada where with a fellow adventurer he canoed hundreds of miles down the Nahanni River. Immediately following his return from this journey, he turned back around to head to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, an event he had enjoyed attending many times.

Not content with just traveling to Sturgis, Dennis was an accomplished motorcycle rider and traveled coast to coast on one of his Harleys.

During retirement, Dennis performed a variety of duties including administering NORDEG, a drug enforcement grant, for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

In his later years, Dennis continued to amaze people with his powers of recollection and recitation, regaling anyone who would care to listen or ask with poetry and song, or conversing in German. Dennis also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Schroeder; sons Kurt (Sabine) and Erik (Angela) Schroeder; grandchildren Alora (Adam) Kramer, Kiran, Dillan, and Satori Schroeder; and great grandson Weston Kramer. He is further survived by two brothers and many other relatives.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Dennis’ Life on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center, 1582 I-39 Frontage Rd, Kronenwetter, WI 54455. Food and refreshments will be provided

Roy W. Vande Boom

Roy W. Vande Boom, 92, of Rib Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Roy was born January 1, 1931 in Saukville, son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Weiss) Vande Boom. On May 24, 1952, he married the love of his life Lois Moegenburg at Immaculate Conception Church in Saukville. They were married for almost 70 years at the time of Lois’s death last year. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Leo, and three sisters, Edna Gall, Desma Kraus and Ione Schwenker.

Roy and Lois farmed in Saukville. He also worked for the Ozaukee County Highway Department. They returned to farming in Athens before retiring to Rib Mountain. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather.

Survivors include their children, Vicki Gauerke, Sherri (Scott) Krueger, Randy (Jan) Vande Boom and Dale (Sara) Vande Boom, ten loving grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 700 Market Street, Marathon City. Visitation will begin at the church at 9:30 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ethel M. Schwartz

On the early morning of April 27, 2023 Ethel M. Schwartz entered God’ Kingdom. Ethel was born to the late Frank and Helen (Troemel) Delashmit in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She graduated high school in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. She then married Arden Schwartz on August 28, 1948 in Wausau, Wisconsin and he survives. They would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year.

She worked as a postal carrier for the U.S. Post Office for 23 years until her retirement.



Ethel enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, knitting and quilting. She was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. She enjoyed camping, many times in Canada. Her and Arden were also snowbirds where they traveled to Florida.

She is survived by her husband Arden; sons, Jerome (Kaye) Schwartz and Jonathan (Jill) Schwartz, twin daughters; Sally (Jaime) Barron, and Shirley Schwartz. Also survived by Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren. Sister; Alice Nunley; Ethel is preceded in death by her parents, daughter; Judy Schwartz and brother William

A Celebration of Ethel’s Life will be held at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau Wisconsin on Wednesday May 10th, 2023 with service at 12:30 PM. Visitation will take place from 10:30 am until the time of service. Burial will take place in Restlawn Memorial Cemetery Wausau, Wisconsin.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Azura Memory Care and Interim Hospice Staff for the care given to their mother.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Robert Kohnhorst

Robert Kohnhorst, 58, beloved Son and Father, was called to his eternal resting place on April 29, 2023. He entered this world on September 26, 1964 in Wausau, WI, born to Robert and Lois Kohnhorst.

Rob grew up in Wausau. He was active in 4H as a child. He found himself in Minnesota for a couple of years after Highschool, but ended up back in Wausau. Rob found Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and was baptized at the age of 13. He would attend Youth Groups on Wednesday nights regularly.

Rob was a HUGE fan of football. He loved to get involved in Fantasy Football Leagues. His favorite team to cheer for was The Denver Broncos. He could talk your ear off about anything football related.

He enjoyed watching football with his friends and would make himself a root beer float, using Dad’s Root beer (if he could find it).

Rob really enjoyed spending time at the Library. He liked to dig through all of the treasures that they had, mostly in the movies and music section. His favorite was 80s music, and he knew so many different tidbits of information about the artist or band.

He accidentally fell in love with his two cats Khloe and Tryxie. He loved to show them off, as if they were a child of his. He could easily bring them into any conversation and show off many pictures of them.

Hanging out with his grandchildren was one of his favorite things to do. He would often have them over to show them his favorite things, such as rock tumbling or watching Gilligan’s Island. Playing some music on his vinyl records or just playing a board game with them. It didn’t matter what they were doing, he just wanted to be there with them.

Robert was a very kind, loving person. He had a big heart and was compassionate to everyone that he met. Because of this, he is leaving behind many people that truly love him and will miss him dearly; not only for his kind, loving heart. But, for his funny sense of humor, his laugh and just his out look on life.

He is survived by his daughter Felisha Brzezinski. Her sisters Mary (Florida) and Angel (Wausau). (2)Granddaughters: Zayna, and Elsie, and their cousins Tiki and Revan ( who referred to Rob as Papa Robert). (2)Brothers: Terry (Sheila) Kohnhorst and James (Darlene) Kohnhorst. Sister: Barbara (Donald) Stetz and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends As well as his beloved cat Tryxie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother: Thomas Kohnhorst. Nephew: Ryan Kohnhorst. Along with his cat Khloe.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday May 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM at ThriveChurch (400 Grand Ave, Wausau, WI 54403). Pastor Sheldon Miles will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the church.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses who cared for Rob throughout his stay and would like to say a HUGE thank you to the Palliative Care Unit team (at Aspirus Wausau Hospital) for all of their compassionate care that they gave to make his stay as comfortable as possible. Plus all of the hospitality that they showed the many family and friends that visited him while he was there.

In Lieu of flowers. Please make a donation to any local animal shelter in Memory of Rob.

Ruth E. Praeuner

Ruth Praeuner, 94, of Wausau, beloved wife of the late Rev. Herbert Praeuner, departed this life for eternal life early on the morning of April 30th, 2023.

Ruth was born on September 5, 1928 in Detroit, MI daughter of the late Jacob and Olga (Rosnagel) Bauer. After graduating from Busch High School she worked as a Switchboard Operator for Michigan Bell. Ruth met Herbert at Church, and they were later married on July 8, 1955 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Center Line, Michigan. They moved to St. Louis, MO while Herbert finished his studies at the Concordia Seminary and Ruth worked at the Lutheran Building. After he was ordained they moved to Ontonagon, MI where they welcomed their two daughters and began their family. They then moved to Eau Claire, WI where they welcomed their son. The family then moved to Wausau where Herbert was called to serve as Pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, and they spent the rest of their years in Wausau. Ruth worked at Sears Department Store in the Credit Department for many years.

In her younger years Ruth enjoyed camping and being outdoors. Ruth was an avid reader, and in her spare time she loved to sew and do needle work. Ruth was active in her church including: Ladies Aid, Welfare Workers, LWML, and choir. She enjoyed volunteer work at the Bethesda Thrift Shop. She enjoyed cooking for her family and had a way of making everything special. Her children remember how she started each day by reading the bible and in prayer. Ruth will always be remembered for her quiet, gentle spirit which was rooted in the faith of her Lord Jesus.

Ruth is survived by her children; Mary (Art) Osten, Rebecca (Mike) Hase, Tom Praeuner, grand children; Meghann (Travis) White, Caleb Hase, Ben (Abby) Hase, Max (Kara) Hase, great grand children; Kyrah and Hailey White, siblings; Clara Webb, Raymond and Kenneth Bauer.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4th from 10 AM – 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue. A service celebrating the gift of her life will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. You may sign the online guest book at www.Helke.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or School.

Ruth’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at Sylvan Crossings Assisted Living, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice.

Emil C. Machel Jr.

Emil Charles Machel, Jr., 96, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at Mountain Terrace Senior Living Facility in Wausau. Emil was born May 10, 1926 and lived in the Wausau area his entire life. He was the son of Martha (Kurth) and Emil R. Machel, Sr. who preceded him in death.

Emil grew up and worked on the 120-acre family farm in the Town of Stettin with the rest of his siblings. He received his education at the Spooner School in the Town of Stettin, which is now the Little Red School House in Marathon Park. At the age of 18, Emil enlisted and served in the Army during World War II. He was stationed in the Philippines and served as a medic and chaplain at the 20th Station Hospital, Manila, Philippines. Emil was a proud veteran who loved his country and had deep faith in God.

After coming home from the war, Emil met and married Avila M. Hollinger. They were married for 23 years before she passed away in October 1993 after a short battle with cancer. They had one son, Charles Machel, who survives.

During his lifetime, Emil worked at American Can, Wausau Homes, and Georgia Pacific where he enjoyed woodworking, making cabinets, and carpentry work. After his retirement, he worked part-time at Wick Builders in Wausau. It was during his retirement that Emil met Betty Jane Plaza and married her in June 1994. Emil and Betty enjoyed 24 years of marriage during their retirement. They enjoyed time with family and friends, polka dancing, traveling, and enjoying each other’s companionship. Emil had a special talent for playing the harmonica, mouth organ as he called it. He enjoyed and entertained many throughout the years by playing tunes on his many harmonicas. Betty passed away in November 2018, after several years of loving care provided by Emil.

Emil is survived by son, Charles (Darlene) Machel; three granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren. They include: Robin (Jason) Cordovez and children Addison and Leo; Heather Street and children, Autumn and Richie; and Michele (Michael) Rocke; and youngest sister, Delores Bliese.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen (LeRoy) Graveen and Erna (Sheldon) Frey; brother, Herbert (Lucille) Zastrow; and brother-in-law, Raymond Bliese.

Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 6th Street, Wausau, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steven Gjerde officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Full military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post #10. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at Mountain Terrace Senior Living, the Veteran’s Home Based Primary Care Team of Wausau, the Inclusa Team of Marathon County, and Aspirus Comfort and Care Hospice Services for the wonderful care, kindness, and compassion provided to Emil and his family. He enjoyed you all.

All memorial donations will be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Linda K. Merriam

Linda K. Merriam, 74 of Wausau, died on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.

Linda was born on June 5, 1948, in Wausau, the daughter of Daniel and Grace (Vlietstra) Merriam.

Linda worked at Marathon Battery and Federal-Mogul as a laborer. She was also a Sunday School teacher for several years. Linda enjoyed playing bingo and crocheting. She enjoyed going out to eat with her family and her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her children, Brenda Liss and Brian Merriam; three grandchildren, Tarissa, Amicus and Laeton Liss; one sister, Nancy VanVleet; four brothers, Leslie Merriam, Gary (Dawn) Merriam, Galen “Jim” (Linda) Merriam and Bryce Merriam, as well as several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Donnie VanVleet; sister-in-law, Arlene Merriam and great-nephew, Zachary Merriam, in infancy.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at New Hope Community Church, 229375 County Road J, Wausau, WI 54403. Rev. Tony Lombardo will preside. Burial will be in Forestville Cemetery, Town of Easton. Visitation will be from 9 AM until the time of service at church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

