WAUSAU – The Wausau West baseball team was held two hits and lost 14-1 to Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Tuesday at West High School.

Stevens Point scored multiple runs in three different innings to cruise to the win and improve to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the WVC. West drops to 5-6 and 3-4 in the conference.

Devin Mrozek had two hits and five RBI for Stevens Point.

The two teams play again Thursday at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point.

Panthers 14, Warriors 1

Stevens Point 403 61 – 14 11 0

Wausau West 010 00 – 1 2 6

WP: Ty Rechner. LP: Lucas Hager.

SO: Rechner (4 inn.) 8, Jaxon Stetler (1 inn.) 1; Hager (3 inn.) 1, Jackson Smithpeter (2 inn.) 0. BB: Rechner 3, Stetler 1; Hager 1, Smithpeter 1.

Top hitters: SP, Kale Roth 2B, 2 runs; Benett Klish 2×2, 2B, 3 runs; Jacob Garth 3 runs; Braylen Nystrom 2×3, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Devin Mrozek 2×2, 2B, 5 RBI; Ben Fonti 2B, 2 RBI. WW, Smithpeter 1×2; Aidan Vachowiak 1×1.

Records: Stevens Point 8-1, 4-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 5-6, 3-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

