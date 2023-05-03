Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wisconsin Rapids scored 14 times in its last three innings to race past Wausau East 16-4 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Tuesday at East High School.

East led 3-2 after three innings before the Raiders’ offense exploded over the final three frames.

Tristan Young had a single, a triple and an RBI, and Claire Coushman also had two hits and an RBI for East (3-9, 0-7 WVC).

Kristin Radtke and Saywer Holberg each drove in four runs for Wisconsin Rapids (11-2, 6-1 WVC).

East hosts Merrill on Thursday.

Raiders 16, Lumberjacks 4

Wisconsin Rapids 101 545 – 16 8 4

Wausau East 003 100 – 4 6 7

WP: Rhiannon Carroll. LP: Tristan Young.

SO: Carroll (5 inn.) 2, No. 24 (name not provided) (1 inn.) 0; Young 1. BB: Carroll 3, No. 24 0; Young 9.

Top hitters: WR, Carroll 2×4; Emily Friday 4 runs; Kristin Radtke 3×5, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Kendall Ziegahn 1×2, 2 RBI; Sawyer Holberg 4 RBI. WE, Young 2×4, 3B, RBI; Claire Coushman 2×3, RBI.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 11-2, 6-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 3-9, 0-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

