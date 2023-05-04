ROTHSCHILD – Local children’s book author/illustrator Jessica Kopecky will team up with local businesses to provide area kids a reading incentive program that prevents the summer slide.

From June 4 to July 15, children ages 6 to 12 can record reading minutes and compete to win prizes. Simultaneously, local pledge sponsors give one penny per minute to local literacy programs.

The program, Sandy’s Summer Splash Into Reading, has support from 14 area businesses, including Greater Wausau Children’s Museum, Sawmill Adventure Park, Janke Book Store and Hey Hey Vacay Travel Consultants.

Literacy beneficiaries include the Wausau Early Birds Rotary Club Reading to Go program and McLit – Marathon County Literacy Council. Reading to Go teaches early literacy strategies in collaboration with area school districts. McLit serves Marathon County and surrounding areas with literacy resources through mentoring, tutoring and coaching.

There will be a ceremony to announce prize winners and fundraising totals on July 31 at the Community Partners Campus.

More details on the reading program can be found at www.summerreadingfundraiser.com. You also can contact Kopecky at 715-340-7781 or design@jessicakopecky.com.