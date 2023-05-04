By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Marathon County man is facing homicide and drug trafficking charges in connection with a house fire that left a 51-year-old woman dead.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department and rescue crews were called in the early morning hours of Jan. 11 to a report of a structure fire on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst, where they discovered evidence that led them to suspect drug activity at the structure. That evidence, according to the criminal complaint, included cans of fuel and other items that pointed to methamphetamine being manufactured inside the home, a camper-style mobile home that burned to the frame.

Two people were inside the home when the blaze began. One, 51-year-old Jennifer Johnson, of Stanley, suffered serious burn injuries and died one day later, police said. The other occupant, 50-year-old Matthew Zarins, is now charged in her death.

On May 2, prosecutors in Taylor County filed charges against Zarins of homicide by negligent handling of dangerous weapons or explosives, manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, possessing methamphetamine precursors, maintaining a drug trafficking place and knowingly possessing methamphetamine waste. Zarins, who lists an Athens address, is in custody in the Taylor County Jail, with a bail-bond hearing set for May 4.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.