Adults can create DIY pressed flower coasters on May 8 from 4-5 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free. Call 715-446-3537 to register.

Join the library for a social hour for adults on May 10 from 1-2 p.m. and again from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This is a great way to expand your social circle and meet others in the community. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Image courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

The library will show two anime on May 11 from 5:30-7:45 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This anime showing is for adults 18 and older. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Community members of all ages are invited to decorate a reusable book bag at the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens. Stop in any time during business hours on May 11 to participate. Free, with all supplies provided. For more info, call 715-257-7292.

Adults can learn the basics of growing raspberries during a free class on May 17 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated again from 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register for the class, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11617. For more information, call 715-261-7230.

