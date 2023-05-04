WAUSAU – Flying as high as 5,000 feet above the ground, hot air balloons offer an incredible vantage point to appreciate the beauty of the land below. Unlike an airplane or helicopter, hot air balloon rides offer a 360-degree view and an incomparable perspective. For the people who pilot them, the adventure of flight is an exhilarating and inspirational experience unmatched by any other.

At 10 a.m. May 5, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wausau native John Bullock, whose fascination for ballooning began in 1998 and quickly became a passion, and a family affair. He’ll share the story behind his piloting obsession, explain the connections within the hot air balloon community and offer advice for people who want to experience the thrill for themselves.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

