Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West rallied back from a three-run deficit to defeat Marshfield 6-4 in Wisconsin Valley Conference softball action Wednesday at West High School.

Marshfield walked six times in the second inning forcing in three runs to take an early lead.

West fought back in the fourth. Claire Calmes led off with a home run, and after a walk, Caitlin Krantz belted another long ball to tie the game at 3-3.

In the fifth, Taylor Liebelt knocked in a pair of runs with a triple and scored on an errant throw to put West (6-9, 3-6 Wisconsin Valley) up 6-3.

Marshfield scored once in the sixth when Shylah Brogan drove in Delaney Varsho with a single, but the Warriors were able to get out of the bases-loaded jam with a triple play on a line drive to Liebelt at third base.

Rachel Harder sent the Tigers down in order in seventh to preserve the win. She allowed just the one run in four innings of relief to earn the win.

Wausau West is now 6-9 overall and 3-6 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. The Warriors play at Stevens Point on Thursday.

Warriors 6, Tigers 4

Marshfield 030 001 0 – 4 5 1

Wausau West 000 330 x – 6 5 1

WP: Rachel Harder. LP: Katelyn Sternweis.

SO: Sternweis 4; Ella Wendling (3 inn.) 1, Harder (4 inn.) 0. BB: Sternweis 3; Wendling 7, Harder 0.

Top hitters: M, Lydia Garvin 1×3, RBI; Shylah Brogan 1×2, 2 RBI; Delaney Varsho 2 runs. WW, Claire Calmes HR, RBI, 2 runs; Taylor Liebelt 3B, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Caitlin Krantz HR, 2 RBI.

Records: Marshfield 8-5, 4-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 6-9, 3-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...