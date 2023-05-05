Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured business is a growing organization that provides comfortable, modern living spaces across Wisconsin, with three locations in the Wausau metro area. Founder Austin Lokre said his company, bantr, was borne out of a passion for people and a desire to form human connections in the hospitality and housing industry.

Lokre spent his 20s living in apartment buildings in New York City, where he says he found it strange that few people knew their neighbors and there were no opportunities to meet and interact. He didn’t want to become friends with everyone in his building, by any means, but he realized that when neighbors share their unique talents, everyone wins.

“bantr was created by asking how we can humanize the archaic apartment development and rental business,” Lokre said.

The concept swirled in Lokre’s mind for about a year, during which time he dedicated a good portion of his life trying to solve the challenge of connecting neighbors and upending the housing industry. Prior to this venture, Lokre had been what he calls a “serial entrepreneur,” helping scale a handful of high-growth technology companies in New York City and in the Silicon Valley, but he hadn’t yet been involved in the real estate business. His father, Rolly Lokre, spent his entire life in real estate development, Austin said, and he too believed that the time for human-centric change in the hospitality and housing industry had come. Together, the father-son duo pursued creating the company from the ground up.

Austin said it wasn’t always easy, but after a five-year process, they have successfully opened four bantr buildings and have three more under construction statewide.

“We’ve built an incredible team and now have many others excited to see this vision come to life,” Austin said. “We believe our environment matters, and our mission is to create a living environment that inspires people to progress holistically in their lives.”

In Rothschild, bantr created living spaces at the former Grand Lodge Waterpark Resort, 805 Creske Ave., where guests can lease fully furnished apartments monthly, yearly, or nightly. Furnished apartments include full kitchens, utilities, WiFi, cable, parking, laundry, weekly cleaning and more, all bundled into a monthly rental bill. What was once a children’s waterpark is now a sophisticated, largest-in-the-area pool and hot tub open to all tenants, hotel guests, and those who hold a bantr gym membership. An oversized gym with Matrix equipment and yoga studio is also featured. An on-site bar with old-school arcade games offers regular entertainment including stand-up comedy and musical performances. The property has a gorgeous courtyard and event space for meetings, weddings and other events as well.

In Weston, the focus is on affordable, comfortable and stylish spaces with flexible lease lengths from one to 12 months. High speed internet and all utilities are bundled into the price, so residents have just one bill to worry about each month. Beyond each suite’s private kitchen, a shared kitchen has high-end appliances and diner-style booths for larger meals or dinner parties, and a gym and yoga studio are on site along with a co-working lounge and on-site laundry.

The newest addition to the bantr lineup is in Wausau, at 1520 Elm St., a brand new space with breathtaking views of Rib Mountain and a soon-to-open rooftop restaurant. Residents can choose from a studio to a three-bedroom space, with flexible lease terms and – again – WiFi, parking and other features bundled into one monthly bill. Furnished and unfurnished options are available. Tenant events like comedy shows and cooking classes are in the works, with an open house every Wednesday through the month of May from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Austin said the rooftop restaurant will be the first of its kind in the Wausau area, an effort with the Masgay Group, and will be open to the entire community.

Below, Austin shares his thoughts about bantr and his vision for the future, along with details on specials for new renters and how to join his team.

The bantr experience

What makes the Wausau area ideal for bantr? Why did you choose this community for your apartments?

My Dad and I were both born in Wausau. He started developing here when he was 20 years old and is still active in the community today. We believe bantr can become a national hospitality brand and wanted to start the business where it all started.

What makes bantr different from other companies in your industry? What sets you apart?

We offer people complete flexibility and convenience. Guests can stay nightly, monthly, or yearly across our properties. In most of our units, utilities, wifi, and furniture are all provided, so all you have to do is show up with a suitcase. Additionally, we combine gyms, pools, co working spaces, restaurants, entertainment and events all within our network of buildings to create the most useful and human living environments. We focus on amenities that provide the most value to our renters.

Are all the apartments furnished, and how long are the lease options?

We offer renters complete flexibility and optionality by allowing them to select from furnished or unfurnished studios, one, two, and three-bedroom units. Plus, they can choose the lease length that makes more sense for them, from 1-12 months. At our Rothschild and Wausau locations, we also have nightly hotel stays.

Your Rothschild location has some pretty fantastic features, like a huge pool. And, you have live music and comedy. Tell us about that, and where we can go to find out more about what’s coming up.

We’ve opened the area’s largest pool, hot tub, and gym for hotel guests or apartment renters. We also offer monthly memberships to access our pool and gym at all locations across town. Additionally, we’re adding co-working space with private offices and conference rooms for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses that don’t want to pay high rental rates for office space.

We’re excited to bring a new entertainment venue to Wausau. So far, we’ve had a lot of fun hosting live comedy, music, karaoke, and trivia at our Rothschild bar every week. During the summer and fall, we will host a couple of large parties for the whole community in our beautiful courtyard. In addition, we’re excited to bring back our second annual Oktoberfest!

Do you have any big plans for the future you’d like us to mention?

Our properties in Weston, Neenah, and Chilton focus on providing more cost-effective living options while still creating great experiences for our renters. We believe cost-effective housing is the most important problem to help solve in our industry, and we are dedicated to doing everything we can in the years to come.

Do you have any specials running right now for people interested in renting from you?

Yes! We are running promotions for all parts of our business. Up to two months off your rent if you sign a lease for select locations and unit types this spring. Free tickets to our events and entertainment at our Rothschild location. Discounts on event space for corporate meetings, events, and hotel room blocks.

Connect with bantr

Online at bantrliving.com

Follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok at bantrliving

Book a showing online on this page

Attend an open house in Wausau from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday in May. Call 715-650-3550 to let bantr know you’re coming!

Join the team:

The company is hiring for housekeeping, property management, events, front desk, maintenance, food and beverage, marketing, construction management, and more.! Send your resume to hello@bantrliving.com if you’d like to be a part of building the bantr vision.

