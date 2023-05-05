Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – Makayla Wirkus tossed a four-hit shutout as Edgar blanked Wausau Newman Catholic 3-0 in a Marawood Conference South Division softball game Thursday at Edgar High School.

Wirkus struck out nine and did not walk a batter as the Wildcats earned a two-game series split with Newman Catholic, which had one at home in the matchup on Tuesday.

Ashley Jankowski took the loss for Newman Catholic (4-4, 3-3 Marawood South), striking out six without a walk.

Newman Catholic hosts Stratford on Friday at Sunnyvale Park.

Wildcats 3, Cardinals 0

Newman Catholic 000 000 0 – 0 4 1

Edgar 200 010 x – 3 6 0

WP: Makayla Wirkus. LP: Ashley Jankowski.

SO: Jankowski 4; Wirkus 9. BB: Jankowski 0; Wirkus 0.

Top hitters: NC, Jankowski 1×3; Sukanen 1×3; Christophersen 1×3; Sobolewski 1×2. E, Wirkus 2×3, 2b, 2 runs; Leah Davis 1×3, 2 RBI; Morgan Streveler 1×3, RBI; Ashley Erickson 2B.

Records: Newman Catholic 4-4, 3-3 Marawood Conference South Division; Edgar 5-7, 3-4 Marawood Conference South Division.

