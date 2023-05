Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – Jase Apfelbeck had a home run and four RBI to lead Edgar to an 11-3 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference South Division baseball game Thursday at Edgar High School.

Leyton Schuett struck out nine in six innings to earn the win for Edgar (6-3, 5-2 Marawood South).

James Bates had a home run, and Jackson Varline and Tyler Ackermann each had two hits for the Cardinals (1-7, 0-6 Marawood South).

Newman Catholic hosts Stratford on Friday at Brockmeyer Park.

Wildcats 11, Cardinals 3

Newman Catholic 101 000 1 – 3 8 4

Edgar 104 033 x – 11 8 1

WP: Leyton Schuett. LP: Carson Rice.

SO: Rice (5 inn.) 2, James Bates (1 inn.) 0; Schuett (6 inn.) 9, Marcus Huehnerfuss (1 inn.) 0. BB: Rice 4, Bates 0; Schuett 1, Huehnerfuss 1.

Top hitters: NC, Tyler Ackermann 2×3; Bates HR, RBI; Jackson Varline 2×3, 2 RBI. E, Schuett 1×3, 2 runs, RBI; Lucas Stahnke 2×2, 2B, 3 runs, RBI; Jase Apfelbeck 1×3, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Huehnerfuss 2 RBI; Brett Baumgartner 1×3, 2 runs.

Records: Newman Catholic 1-7, 0-6 Marawood Conference South Division; Edgar 6-3, 5-2 Marawood Conference South Division.

