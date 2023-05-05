Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Ellia Roble scored four goals to lead the D.C. Everest girls soccer team to a 5-2 win over Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

D.C. Everest is now 5-4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while Wisconsin Rapids drops to 4-5-1 and 2-2 in conference play.

Roble scored in the 10th minute and Grace Sandquist added a goal in the final seconds before halftime to give the Evergreens a 2-0 lead.

Roble added two more goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half before Wisconsin Rapids made a game of it as Abbey Gust and Aliyah Jennings scored.

Roble added another goal in the 72nd minute to finish off the win for D.C. Everest.

Makenna Kampmann had four saves in goal for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest plays Hudson in a nonconference game Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

