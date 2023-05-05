Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point took over sole possession of first place in the Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball standings with a 10-4 win over Wausau West on Thursday at Bukolt Park.

Point is now 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, moving one-half game ahead of idle D.C. Everest for first place. West falls to 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Valley.

Landon Parlier had three hits and scored twice, and Tony Iaffaldano had two hits and two RBI for the Warriors.

Jackson Fox had three hits, and Kaleb Mayer and Deacan Koback each had two hits and two RBI for the Panthers.

Wausau West plays a nonconference doubleheader at Eau Claire North on Saturday.

Panthers 10, Warriors 4

Wausau West 200 000 2 – 4 9 7

Stevens Point 031 510 x – 10 14 0

WP: Josh Opiola. LP: Brennan Fictum.

SO: Fictum (4 inn.) 2, Tony Iaffaldano (2 inn.) 0; Opiola (6 inn.) 6, Devin Mrozek (1 inn.) 2. BB: Fictum 2, Iaffaldano 1; Opiola 1, Mrozek 0.

Top hitters: WW, Landon Parlier 3×4, 2B, 2 runs; Iaffaldano 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jackson Smithpeter 2B, RBI; Aidan Vachowiak 2B, RBI. SP, Jackson Fox 3×5, RBI; Deacan Koback 2×4, 3B, 2 RBI; Mrozek 2×3, RBI; Kaleb Mayer 2×2, 2B, 2 RBI; Benett Klish 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Ty Rechner 2B; Garth 2 runs.

Records: Wausau West 5-7, 3-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 9-1, 5-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

