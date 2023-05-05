Wausau Pilot & Review

PLOVER – Stevens Point scored four times in the bottom of the first inning and put the game away with a five-run fourth, defeating Wausau West 9-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Thursday at Woyak Park.

West plugged away at the early Stevens Point lead, scoring once in the third on an RBI groundout by Addie Heil.

The Warriors added two more in the fourth when Izzy Gullickson singled and Taylor Liebelt doubled. Caitlin Krantz and McKenna Gale followed with groundouts to bring home both to make it 4-3.

However, the Panthers responded quickly with five in the bottom of the fourth. Two runs scored on an error, Mikah Keller added an RBI single and Delilah Abundiz had an RBI double in the rally for Stevens Point.

Wausau West (6-10, 3-7 WVC) will host a nonconference triangular on Saturday, playing games against New Richmond and Superior.

Panthers 9, Warriors 3

Wausau West 001 200 0 – 3 7 3

Stevens Point 400 500 x – 9 7 0

WP: Maren Sauvaugeau. LP: Ella Wendling.

SO: Wendling (3 1/3 inn.) 0, Rachel Harder (2 2/3 inn.) 0; Sauvaugeau (4 inn,.) 4, Delilah Abundiz (3 inn.) 1. BB: Wendling 4, Harder 1; Sauvaugeau 0, Abundiz 0.

Top hitters: WW, Taylor Liebelt 2×3, 2B. SP, Mikah Keller 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Abundiz 2B, RBI; Aubree Itzen 2B, 2 RBI; Sauvaugeau 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 6-10, 3-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 11-6, 7-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

