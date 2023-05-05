Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Sheridan J. Johnson

Sheridan John Johnson, 81, of Merrill, was granted rest from his suffering following several months of illness on April 25th, 2023. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by family.

Sheridan was born on June 29th, 1941, to Sharidan and Agnes (Pitsch) Johnson in Appleton, Wisconsin, during World War II. Soon after, his father entered the air force, which meant that little Sherry was without a dad and often without both parents for the 1st four years of his life, which led to a special relationship with his grandparents, James and Lulu (Ferguson) Johnson, and his uncle Gwen.

In his teen years, Sheridan attended Wisconsin Academy in Columbus, Wisconsin. It was there that he met his highschool sweetheart, Doris Klug. They were married on December 25th, 1960. The couple were blessed with a daughter, Sharon Ann, in 1964, and a son, Robert James, in 1966. Sheridan worked in construction to support his family until a back injury hindered him in the late 1970s. After that, he spent a couple years in a factory before becoming a truck driver in the 1980s. Sheridan and Doris built a log cabin in Irma by hand, which had been a dream of Sheridan’s, in the early 1990s.

When Sheridan’s back started to plague him again, Sherry and Doris retired to White Pine, Michigan, where Doris died in 1999. They enjoyed 39 years of marriage.

In 2001, Sheridan married Cheryl Magray of Green Bay, who he had met at Seventh Day Adventist camp meeting. They lived in Upper Michigan, and then in Merrill, Wisconsin, until his demise. They were blessed with 21 years of marriage and enjoyed camping almost every summer weekend. Sheridan often cooked for Cheryl.

Sheridan had many hobbies. He loved Lake Superior, where he enjoyed hunting for agates, watching the waves, and camping almost his entire life. He also liked to supply food for the family by hunting, making maple syrup, picking apples and making applesauce, and even baking bread.

Sheridan is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his brother James (Linda) Johnson of Cedar Lake, Mi, his daughter, Sharon (Gary) Geurts of Menasha, his son, Robert (Peggy) Johnson of Merrill, stepson Tim (Holly) Ladwig of Green Bay, stepdaughter Tarina Luecke of Coleman, stepson Trenton (Missy) Ladwig of DePere, grandchildren and step grandchildren Robert, Zack, Julian, Thoren, Jonathan, Makayla, Emily, Lucas, Dylan, Logan, Cameron, and Ella, and great grandchildren and step great grandchildren Riley, James, Kinsley and Madison. He will be missed.

Services will be held at Tomahawk Community Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1529 E. Somo Ave, Tomahawk, WI 54487 on Sunday, June 4, 2023 with Visitation from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Gary L. Rybarczyk

Gary L. Rybarczyk, 69, of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 24, 2023.

He was born on September 17, 1953 to the late Henry and Helen Rybarczyk (Literski).

Gary is survived by one brother Roland (Ron) (Mary) Rybarczyk, sister in laws Gloria Rybarczyk and Karen Fischer. Along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard (Dick), Robert (Bob) and Donald (Don).

