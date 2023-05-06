The American Flag symbolizes the freedom that we all enjoy. While serving in the military over one million men and women have given their lives to protect our country and our way of life. We benefit from fallen American’s sacrifices every time we exercise our constitutional rights. We are able to speak freely, possess a firearm, peaceably assemble and vote.

The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members along with members of the American Legion, Man of Honor Society, VFW, DAV, VVA and the WLVA assembled at the Camping World store in Rothschild on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 for a flag ceremony. Paul Witkowski, Assistant Store Manager and some of the Camping World employees who are also veterans were there to oversee the operation.

The group of over 50 veterans was there to replace the weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. The veterans marched in cadence with the flag from the store to the flag pole for the ceremony.

The giant flag is 40 x 80- feet. The flag pole is 130 feet tall with 20 feet of it in the ground. Many people wonder how the flag is maintained. Camping World has three flags, one on the pole, one spare in the store and one at a company in Texas for repairs and cleaning.

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Like this: Like Loading...