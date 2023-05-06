Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Sawyer Krambs shot a five-over par 77 to earn medalist honors to lead Wausau East to the team victory at the third leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Friday at Merrill Public Golf Course.

Wausau East earned its first win the conference tournament with a score of 327. In addition to Krambs’ top finish, Cooper Bjerke tied Marshfield’s Kyle Berres for second with a 79, and Teddy Schlindwein tied for eighth with an 84 to help out lift the Lumberjacks to the win.

Marshfield was second with a 339 and remains in third place in the overall standings, which is led by Wisconsin Rapids after the Raiders placed third.

Russell Harder had an 83 to tie for sixth and Jacob Sasman shot an 84 to tie for eighth for Wausau West, which finished sixth with a 351.

Zachary May had a 94 to lead D.C. Everest, which took seventh with a 388.

The fourth leg of the seven-meet tournament will be held Tuesday at Trapp River Golf Course in Wausau.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 3, May 5, at Merrill Public Golf Course

Team scores: 1. Wausau East 327; 2. Marshfield 339; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 342; 4. Stevens Point 345; 5. Merrill 349; 6. Wausau West 351; 7. D.C. Everest 388.

Individual scores: 1. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 77; 2. Cooper Bjerke (WE) and Kyle Berres (MAR) 79; 4. Arin Dettmering (MER) 81; 5. Carter Morrison (WR) 82; 6. Nathan Earnest (SP) and Russell Harder (WW) 83; 8. Teddy Schlindwein (WE), Zach Hinchcliffe (SP), Parker Klebenow (MER) and Jacob Sasman (WW) 84; 12. Jax Pagel (WR) and Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 85; 14. Maxx Oertel (MAR), Brody Trantow (WE) and Conner Jensen (WR) 87; 17. Sawyer Wilkens (WR), Tyler Heiman (MAR), Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) and Jacob Kozelek (SP) 88; 21. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 90; 22. Ryan Trucco (WW) and Zachary Frangiskakis (WE) 91; 24. Chase Hensen (WR) 92; 25. Alex Fehl (WW) 93; 26. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) and Zachary May (DC) 94; 28. Grant Chandonais (SP) 95; 29. Chase Klebenow (MER) 96; 30. Jaxon Huber (DC) 97; 31. Ethan Pond (DC) 98; 32. Logan Giese (DC) and Ben Zoesch (DC) 99; 34. Dylan Smith (MER) 101; 35. Brady Raeder (WW) 109.

Overall standings through Leg No. 3 of 7

Team: 1. Wisconsin Rapids 19; 2. Wausau East 18; 3. Marshfield 16; 4. Stevens Point 12.5; 5. Merrill 8; 6. Wausau West 7.5; 7. D.C. Everest 3.

Individual: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 40; 2. Carter Morrison (WR) 38; 3. Kyle Berres (MAR) 37; 4. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 31; 5. Russell Harder (WW) 25.5; 6. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 24.5; 7. Nate Earnest (SP) 24; 8. Arin Dettmering (MER) 21; 9. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 17; 10. Conner Jensen (WR) 14; 11. Jax Pagel (WR) 13; 12. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 12.5; 13. Bryce Bredl (WR) 12; 14. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 11; 15. Jacob Sasman (WW) 7.5; 16. Tanner Courtright (DC) 7; 17. Parker Klebnow (MER) 6.5; 18. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) and Alex Fehl (WW) 4; 20. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 3.5; 21. Chase Jensen (WR) and Maxx Oertel (MAR) 3; 23. Brody Trantow (WE) 1.

