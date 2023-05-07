Wausau Pilot & Review
MOSINEE – Addison Kluck struck out 14, and had two hits and two RBI as the D.C. Everest softball team outlasted Mosinee 5-3 in a nonconference softball matchup Saturday.
Mara Mevereden had three doubles and scored a run, and Sydney Spear had two doubles and two runs scored for the Evergreens, who are now 11-1 this season.
Taelyn Jirschele and Maggie Woller each smacked home runs for Mosinee (10-4).
D.C. Everest plays at Merrill on Monday.
Evergreens 5, Indians 3
D.C. Everest 100 012 1 – 5 8 1
Mosinee 100 100 1 – 3 7 1
WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Ava Busse.
SO: Kluck 14; Busse 4. BB: Kluck 3; Busse 4.
Top hitters: DC, Sydney Spear 2×4, 2 2Bs, 2 runs; Mara Meverden 3×4, 3 2Bs, run; Kluck 2×2, 3B, 2 RBI. M, Taelyn Jirschele 2×3, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Busse 2B; Adeline Strejec 2B; Maggie Woller HR, RBI.
Records: D.C. Everest 11-1; Mosinee 10-4.