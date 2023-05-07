Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – The Wausau West pitching staff held down Eau Claire North and swept a nonconference baseball doubleheader on Saturday at Carson Park, winning 5-2 and 4-2.

Lucas Hager won the opener with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Hager and Jack Kostroski combined on to allow just six hits and two walks.

Tony Iaffaldano led the West offense with three hits and an RBI, and Brandon Gwidt drove in a pair of runs.

In Game 2, four West pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

West pulled ahead with single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings and Iaffaldano earned the save with a scoreless seventh.

Iaffaldano, Jackson Albee, Dylan Dobratz and Travis Klade had RBI in the win for the Warriors, who improve to 6-7 this season.

West will host Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Game 1

Warriors 5, Huskies 2

Wausau West 300 002 0 – 5 8 2

Eau Claire North 000 000 2 – 2 6 1

WP: Lucas Hager. LP: Ecker.

SO: Hager (6 1/3 inn.) 9, Jack Kostroski (2/3 inn.) 2; Ecker (5 inn.) 1, Geurts (2 inn.) 0. BB: Hager 1, Kostroski 1; Ecker 1, Guerts 3.

Top hitters: WW, Tony Iaffaldano 3×4, RBI; Jackson Albee 2B, RBI; Dylan Dobratz 2×4, RBI; Aidan Vachowiak 2B; Brandon Gwidt 2 RBI. ECN, Ken 2×4, RBIl Thillman 2×4, RBI.

Game 2

Wausau West 200 011 0 – 4 9 1

Eau Claire North 010 100 0 – 2 3 2

WP: Timmy Gospodarek. LP: Rathke. SV: Iaffaldano.

SO: Kostroski (2 inn.) 0, Vachowiak (1 1/3 inn.) 0, Gospodarek (2 2/3 inn.) 2, Iaffaldano 0; Rathke 7. BB: Kostroski 1, Vachowiak 5, Gospodarek 1, Iaffaldano 0; Rathke 1.

Top hitters: WW, Landon Parlier 2B; Dobratz 2B, RBI; Albee 2×4, 3B, RBI; Jackson Smithpeter 2×4. ECN, Watkins 2B; Geurts 2B.

Records: Wausau West 6-7; Eau Claire North 4-8.

