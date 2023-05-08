Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Zongshia Lo scored a pair of first-half goals as the D.C. Everest girls soccer team rolled to a 4-0 shutout of Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Monday at West High School.

Grace Sandquist assisted on both of Lo’s goals, and added a goal of her own two minutes into the second half for the Evergreens (6-4-1, 4-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Ava Hopper scored D.C. Everest’s final goal, off an assist from Julia Hemauer, in the 59th minute.

Makenna Kampmann had seven saves in goal for the Evergreens.

Wausau West goalie Grace Kallio saved two shots in the loss. The Warriors are now 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

West plays at Merrill on Tuesday and hosts Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday. D.C. Everest will host a tournament on Friday and Saturday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

