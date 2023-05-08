Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Lexi Olhoff scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a four-run rally as Merrill upset D.C. Everest 5-4 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Monday at the Merrill Area Recreation Center.

D.C. Everest led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh when the Bluejays put together a rally to send the Evergreens to just their second loss of the season.

With two outs and a runner on first, a walk and consecutive singles by Sophie Wendorf, Olhoff and Emma Frazier tied the game. A wild pitch led the winning run coming across.

Olhoff had two hits, scored twice and knocked in a run for Merrill (5-10, 2-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Sydney Spear had two of the Evergreens’ five hits in the loss. D.C. Everest is now 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the WVC.

Both teams return to action Tuesday as D.C. Everest travels to first-place Wisconsin Rapids and Merrill hosts Wausau West.

Bluejays 5, Evergreens 4

D.C. Everest 000 210 1 – 4 5 0

Merrill 000 100 4 – 5 6 2

WP: Maddy Graap. LP: Kelsey Meverden.

SO: K. Meverden 5; Addison Schmeltzer (6 1/3 inn.) 2, Graap (2/3 inn.) 0. BB: K. Meverden 4; Schmeltzer 1, Graap 0.

Top hitters: DC, Sydney Spear 2×4, 3B, RBI; Dakota Witucki 1×3, RBI. MER, Lexi Olhoff 2×4, 2 runs, RBI; Maddie Drew 2B, run; Mia Ott 1×3, RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 11-2, 6-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Merrill 5-10, 2-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

