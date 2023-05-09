The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. recently awarded a $500 grant to the Samoset Council Boy Scouts of America. The money will be used to buy dedicated first aid equipment for its camp property and replace the AED battery in the existing defibrillator.

“We are pleased to support the Samoset Council Boy Scouts of America with this donation,” said Heather Schulz, AVP/Weston branch manager of AbbyBank. “The Scouts’ commitment to preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes aligns with AbbyBank’s values of community and service.”

