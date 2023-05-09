MERRILL – The automated external defibrillator at Merrill’s Athletic Park has now been placed in a location accessible to the public, the Merrill Baseball Association said today.

The AED had previously been stored in the concession stand, which is typically locked.

To gain access, a user must first call 911. The dispatcher will give the caller the code to open the AED cabinet. A security feature on the AED cabinet helps prevent theft and tampering.

Other organizations also are making their AEDs accessible to the public. Merrill Fastpitch groups will buy one for the ball diamonds at the Merrill Area Recreational Complex, and Merrill Area Public Schools will install an AED cabinet at Jay Stadium, which is used for football, soccer and track and field.

