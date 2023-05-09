WAUSAU – A summit that highlights the creative economy within the Wausau area will be held in mid May at the Center for the Visual Arts in downtown Wausau.

In partnership with Create Wisconsin and the city of Wausau, Wausau Creative Summit will be open and free for the public to attend. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon May 19 at 427 N. Fourth St.

Those who attend will be a part of an in-depth discussion of collaborations, policies and programs that move the area forward as a creative place to live, work and play.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this collaborative summit on how to work together to enhance creativity within our community,” said Tiffany Rodriguez-Lee, executive director of the Center for the Visual Arts. “I am looking forward to working with local artists, community members, business leaders and organizations alike, who want to help our community thrive.”

This is the touchpoint for an ongoing collaborative placemaking process involving creative workers, businesses and nonprofit organizations, as well as elected officials and civic leaders. The event will be presented by Create Wisconsin.

Visit the CVA website to register.

