The National Park Service recently awarded the Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation Foundation a non-monetary technical assistance grant in the support of the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway, the Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced in early May.

The grant covers four areas that the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program will focus on.

Develop a sustainable organizational framework for long-term success of the water trail.

Develop conceptual alternatives for a welcoming and functional portage and gathering space at Hadley’s Portage on Clarke Island in downtown Wausau.

Develop an interactive map that uses site data while remaining user-friendly.

Explore camping opportunities along the water trail in coordination with relevant landowners and managers.

The Great Pinery Heritage Waterway touches every community from Tomahawk to Knowlton, acting as a magnet for paddlers from across the Midwest.

“A significant component of our plan is to market the greater Wausau region as an outdoor recreation mecca of the Midwest to attract and retain skilled workforce and innovative companies,” said Dave Eckmann, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce CEO and president. “The GPHW proposal would help contribute to realizing this strategy and?further enable the area to reach full potential as a nationally recognized outdoor hub.”

The NPS-RTCA model pairs their experienced staff of professional planners and designers with a community team. Together, the partnership works to achieve a coherent conservation and outdoor recreation vision.

For more information about the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway, visit www.greatpinery.com.

Like this: Like Loading...