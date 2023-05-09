Wausau Pilot & Review
It’s finally here – garage sale season in Wausau.
The most obvious benefit of having a yard sale is the opportunity to earn some money off the items in your house that were otherwise forgotten. But it can also be a way to live more sustainably, by buying second hand and reducing landfill waste. With classified ads disappearing and more people exiting social media platforms such as Facebook, it can be hard to get the word out. But we’re publishing a weekly map, thanks to our sponsor, Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau, and your listing can appear for free.
Add your sale to our interactive map for free using this link, or fill out the fields below.