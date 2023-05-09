WAUSAU – The Wausau area community is invited to a free shred event for confidential papers in mid May at Prevail Bank-Wausau Branch.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 at 900 S. 17th Ave.

In addition to providing an identity theft safeguard, for every pound of paper shredded, Prevail Bank will donate a dollar, up to $1,000, to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin. Public donations will be accepted prior to and during the event as well. BBBS serves children ages 6 through 14 who are struggling emotionally, socially, academically and behaviorally. The organization matches children with a positive role model.

Other Prevail Bank branches will also participate in this event.

If every Prevail Bank branch shreds at least 1,000 pounds, Prevail Bank will donate a total of $9,000, split between nine nonprofits.

The organizations that will benefit include:

April 12 United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties

April 26 Owen-Withee Area Historical Society

May 11 10-2 pm Marshfield Marshfield Area Pet Shelter

May 16 10-2 pm Wausau Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin

May 17 10-2 pm Baraboo People Helping People (PHP)

May 17 1-4 pm Phillips The Red Apple Center

May 18 10-2 pm Medford Suicide Awareness & Prevention

May 23 10-2 pm Eau Claire Joshua’s Camp

August TBD 10-2 pm Stevens Point Beneficiary to be determined yet –

Participants are limited to three boxes of paper per person, while capacity allows. A donation of $5 per box thereafter is encouraged. The following items cannot be shredded: black butterfly clips, hanging file folders, 3-ring binders, hard drives, magnetic tapes, any plastic items.

