Hundreds of community members took their confidential files to Prevail Bank branches in Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield and Eau Claire to be shredded and recycled in a 2022 event. Photo courtesy Prevail Bank.

WAUSAU – The Wausau area community is invited to a free shred event for confidential papers in mid May at Prevail Bank-Wausau Branch.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 at 900 S. 17th Ave.

In addition to providing an identity theft safeguard, for every pound of paper shredded, Prevail Bank will donate a dollar, up to $1,000, to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin. Public donations will be accepted prior to and during the event as well. BBBS serves children ages 6 through 14 who are struggling emotionally, socially, academically and behaviorally. The organization matches children with a positive role model.

Other Prevail Bank branches will also participate in this event.

If every Prevail Bank branch shreds at least 1,000 pounds, Prevail Bank will donate a total of $9,000, split between nine nonprofits.

The organizations that will benefit include:

April 12                 United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties

April 26                 Owen-Withee Area Historical Society

May 11                 10-2 pm                Marshfield          Marshfield Area Pet Shelter

May 16                 10-2 pm               Wausau                Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin

May 17                 10-2 pm                Baraboo               People Helping People (PHP)

May 17                 1-4 pm                  Phillips                 The Red Apple Center

May 18                 10-2 pm                Medford              Suicide Awareness & Prevention

May 23                 10-2 pm                Eau Claire            Joshua’s Camp

August TBD         10-2 pm              Stevens Point    Beneficiary to be determined yet –

Participants are limited to three boxes of paper per person, while capacity allows. A donation of $5 per box thereafter is encouraged. The following items cannot be shredded: black butterfly clips, hanging file folders, 3-ring binders, hard drives, magnetic tapes, any plastic items.