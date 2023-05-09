STEVENS POINT – A multipurpose sports complex intended for all students is being developed at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the university announced today.

Two gifts are providing significant support for the project. Alumni Breck Loos and Sheri Loos, of Sterling, Illinois, and an anonymous donor are giving a combined $1 million.

The project, which is just north of Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Champions Hall, includes two synthetic turf fields, new fencing, lighting, bleachers, scoreboards and press box. It is expected to be complete in August.

The Loos family was interested in supporting a project that has broad campus use. Breck played football, and Sheri played volleyball for UW-Stevens Point, and both were co-captains of their teams. They graduated in 1987, the same year they were married.

Breck described his UW-Stevens Point experience as typical of D3 athletes. “I appreciated the opportunity to continue my love of sports while I earned a college degree.” He met student athlete Sheri Scheu in the athletics training room and chemistry class. Both were College of Natural Resources majors.

They began their family in Stevens Point in 1989. They have five children, including daughter Krista, who also played volleyball at UW-Stevens Point, graduating in 2017.

“Sports have always been a huge part of my life, my husband’s and our children’s lives,” Sheri Loos said. “There are so many life lessons learned from participating in them. That’s what I want for the students at UWSP. I like the fact that this facility won’t be solely used for one sport, but for all students to benefit in one way or another.”

UW-Stevens Point is grateful for this generous gift, said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “Thanks to the Loos family, our students will have more options for recreation, intramural and club sports. Their gift helps us meet student health and wellness needs, enhance teambuilding and the overall college experience.”

The upgraded facility will remain the home for Pointers football practice. One field can also serve as an auxiliary game field for soccer and lacrosse games. Both fields will have scheduled time for student recreation and intramural sports.

“We have been blessed with much success with our family and our career,” Breck Loos said. “We were interested in helping our alma mater since this is where it all started for us. The fact that it could help benefit so many young adults beginning their purpose in life pushed us over the edge to lead. We are proud to be that catalyst.

“Many of my teammates and others through the last 36 years since graduation have been blessed with success, and I hope this gift we made inspires others to give back. The best way I have learned to lead is by example, be proud and give generously with what you are blessed,” Breck Loos said.

