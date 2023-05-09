Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – Eau Claire North scored seven times in the first inning and Wausau West couldn’t recover, dropping a 13-3 decision to the Huskies in a nonconference softball game Monday at Eau Claire North High School.

Taylor Liebelt had a double, a home run and drove in all three runs for the Warriors, who fall to 6-11 this season.

Wausau West plays at Merrill on Tuesday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Huskies 13, Warriors 3

Wausau West 100 200 – 3 3 4

Eau Claire North 711 004 – 13 7 2

WP: Madisyn Parker. LP: McKenna Gale.

SO: Gale (2/3 inn.) 1, Ella Wendling (2 1/3 inn.) 2, Autumn Hughes (2 1/3 inn.) 3; Parker 7. BB: Gale 4, Wendling 4, Hughes 5; Parker 0.

Top hitters: WW, Taylor Liebelt 2×2, 2B, HR, 3 RBI. ECN, Megan Standiford 1×2, 2 runs, RBI; Parker 1×3, 3 runs, RBI; Janaya Goldbach 2×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kira Schubert 2×4, RBI; Madison Pond 2 runs.

Records: Wausau West 6-11; Eau Claire North 9-8.

