WAUSAU – Cooper Bjerke shot a three-under par 69 to lead three Wausau East golfers who finished in the top four as the Lumberjacks won the fourth leg of the seven-meet Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Trapp River Golf Course.

East won its second-straight WVC meet with a score of 303, pulling into a tie with Wisconsin Rapids for the overall team lead. Rapids was second with a 311 and Marshfield was third with a 313.

Merrill’s Arin Dettermering and East’s Teddy Schlindwein tied for second with one-under par 71s, Sawyer Krambs of Wausau East was fourth with a 74, and Marshfield’s Kyle Berres and Wausau West’s Russell Harder tied for fifth with 76s.

Jacob Sasman added an 81 for Wausau West, which took sixth with a 332. D.C. Everest ended up seventh with a 347, led by Ben Zoesch with an 83.

The fifth leg of the tournament will be Friday at Pine Valley Golf Course in Marathon.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 4, May 9, at Trapp River Golf Course, Wausau

Team scores: 1. Wausau East 303; 2. Wisconsin Rapids 311; 3. Marshfield 313; 4. Merrill 320; 5. Stevens Point 321; 6. Wausau West 332; 7. D.C. Everest 347.

Individual scores: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 69; 2. Arin Dettmering (MER) and Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 71; 4. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 74; 5. Kyle Berres (MAR) and Russell Harder (WW) 76; 7. Carter Morrison (WR) and Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 77; 9. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP), Conner Jensen (WR), Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 78; 13. Nathan Earnest (SP) and Jax Pagel (WR) 79; 15. Jacob Sasman (WW), Maxx Oertel (MAR) and Jacob Kozelek (SP) 81; 18. Parker Klebenow (MER) and Jacob Schmelzter (MER) 82; 20. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) and Ben Zoesch (DC) 83; 22. Drake Kuharske (WW) 84; 23. Afton Hamill (MAR), Chase Jensen (WR) and Chase Klebenow (MER) 85; 26. Tanner Courtright (DC) 87; 27. Jack Bobinski (DC) 88; 28. Zachary Frangiskakis (WE) and Griffen Bunnell (DC) 89; 30. Dylan Smith (MER) 90; 31. Alex Fehl (WW) 91; 32. Brody Trantow (WE) 92; 33. Zachary May (DC) 94; 34. Sean Benjamin (SP) 95; 35. William Butalla (WW) 104.

Overall standings, through Leg 4 of 7

Team: 1. Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau East 25; 3. Marshfield 21; 4. Stevens Point 15.5; 5. Merrill 12; 6. Wausau West 9.5; 7. D.C. Everest 4.

Individual: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 55; 2. Kyle Berres (MAR) 47.5; 3. Carter Morrison (WR) 46.5; 4. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 43; 5. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 38; 6. Russell Harder (WW) 36; 7. Arin Dettmering (MER) 34.5; 8. Nate Earnest (SP) 26.5; 9. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 25.5; 10. Conner Jensen (WR) 19.5; 11. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 18; 12. Jax Pagel (WR) 15.5; 13. Bryce Bredl (WR) 12; 14. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 11; 15. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 9.5; 16. Jacob Sasman (WW) 8.5; 17. Tanner Courtright (DC) 7; 18. Parker Klebenow (MER) 6.5; 19. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 5.5; 20. Alex Fehl (WW) and Maxx Oertel (MAR) 4; 22. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 3.5; 23. Chase Jensen (WR) 3; 24. Brody Trantow (WE) and Jacob Kozelek (SP) 1.

