WESTON – The D.C. Everest softball team earned a much-needed win in the Wisconsin Valley Conference title chase, defeating first-place Wisconsin Rapids 4-2 in dramatic fashion on Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

Brooke Brown slammed a two-run home run to center field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Evergreens (12-2) the walk-off win.

The win by the Evergreens creates a log jam on top of the WVC standings with only one more week of play. Rapids falls into a tie for first place at 8-2, while Everest moves to 7-2 in the 12-game season.

D.C. Everest plays at Wausau East on Wednesday, before hosting Merrill on Friday and finishing its conference schedule at home against Marshfield on May 16. Stevens Point hosts Wisconsin Rapids (13-3 overall) on Thursday and plays at home against Wausau East on May 16, while Rapids finishes its conference slate at home at Wausau West next Tuesday.

The Evergreens took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Sydney Spear scored on a wild pitch and Mara Meverden doubled home Rutta.

Wisconsin Rapids tied the game in top of the sixth on a two-run single by Kendall Ziegahn.

Addison Kluck went the entire nine innings on the mound for D.C. Everest, striking out 13 and walking just one, to earn the victory.

Evergreens 4, Raiders 2 (9 inn.)

Wisconsin Rapids 000 002 000 – 2 7 0

D.C. Everest 002 000 002 – 4 10 1

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Rhainnon Carroll.

SO: Carroll 2; Kluck 13. BB: Carroll 6; Kluck 1.

Top hitters: WR, Kristin Radtke 2×4, run; Kendall Ziegahn 1×3, 2 RBI. DC, Sydney Spear 2×3, run; Caitlyn Kressel 2×5; Mara Meverden 2B, RBI; Dakota Wituck 2×4, run; Brooke Brown HR, 2 RBI.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 13-3; 8-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 12-2, 7-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

