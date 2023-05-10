WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will offer a unique, self-guided walking tour of Law & Disorder in downtown Wausau from noon to 4 p.m. May 21.

From the 400 Block, you can walk the tour at your leisure. You’ll learn the history of all five of the county’s courthouses as you listen to costumed storytellers. Visit the Federal Building courtroom to learn about the most historic ruling there. After going through security at the Marathon County Court House, you’ll be welcomed by Sheriff Chad Billeb who will share the history of Wausau jails. Enter the historic courtrooms there for riveting historic murder trials.

Thirsty? Visit the Elk’s Club for a prohibition beverage and a tour. Charlie’s Hideaway Grill (at the Elk’s) will be open for food.

Tickets are $15 and available at the 400 Block (beverage and food not included in ticket). This event is held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the Marathon County Historical Society.

For more information, contact the Marathon County Historical Society at 715- 842-5750 or info@marathoncountyhistory.org, or visit https://www.facebook.com/MarathonCountyHistory.

