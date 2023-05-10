KRONENWETTER – Dust off your bike, oil your chain and get ready to shed those winter blues. The village of Kronenwetter will once again host Bike & Walk for the Health of It in May.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. May 18 at Towering Pines Park, at the intersection of Pine and Tower roads.

“It’s great way to kick-off our summer events,” said William Gau, planning technician, in a news release. “After a long winter stuck inside, it’s nice to get outside and take a walk or ride a bike with the community. It’s a fitting lead-in to an active summer.”

The event invites residents to ride or walk one of the three courses (1 mile, 3 mile and 9 mile).

Free snacks are available along with food for purchase.

Every child in attendance will receive a prize and a chance to win one of five youth-sized bikes. Prize baskets from local businesses will also be raffled. Entry into the raffles is free.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital will be on site to properly fit bike helmets. They will have 50 helmets of various sizes to hand out.

Participants are required to wear bike helmets (if you are riding a bike) and brightly colored clothing.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department will have a fire truck at the event along with local firefighters for show and tell.

Dogs are also welcome as long as they are leashed and controlled.

Visit facebook.com/events/783061493110586/ for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...