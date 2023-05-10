Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Addison Schmeltzer allowed just three hits without a walk and struck out seven to lead Merrill to a 3-1 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Tuesday at the Merrill Area Recreation Center.

Merrill scored three runs in the first three innings and held on the rest of the way as West’s only run came in the top of the seventh on an RBI groundout by Caitlin Krantz following a triple by Taylor Liebelt.

West pitchers Ella Wendling and Rachel Harder combined to only allow three hits as well, but walked eight in the loss. West drops to 6-12 overall and 3-8 in the WVC.

Merrill (6-10, 3-8 WVC) hosts D.C. Everest on Thursday, while Wausau West will play a nonconference game at Antigo on Friday.

Bluejays 3, Warriors 1

Wausau West 000 000 1 – 1 3 1

Merrill 102 000 x – 3 3 1

WP: Addison Schmeltzer. LP: Ella Wendling.

SO: Wendling (2 2/3 inn.) 0, Rachel Harder (3 1/3 inn.) 2; Schmeltzer 7. BB: Wendling 6, Harder 2; Schmeltzer 0.

Top hitters: WW, Taylor Liebelt 2×3, 2B, 3B, run; Caitlin Krantz RBI. MER, Emma Frazier 1×2, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 6-12, 3-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Merrill 6-10, 3-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

