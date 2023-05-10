Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Jackson Smithpeter had an RBI double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Wausau West baseball team to a walk-off 4-3 win over Merrill on Tuesday at West High School.

West led 3-1 after two innings following RBI by Jackson Albee, Dylan Dobratz and Brennan Fictum.

Merrill tied it on a two-run home run by Connor Cortright in the fifth and the score remained 3-3 until Smithpeter’s game-winner in the seventh.

West evens its record at 7-7 overall and moves to 4-5 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Merrill drops to 2-8 and 2-7 in conference play.

The teams will play again Thursday at Merrill.

Warriors 4, Bluejays 3

Merrill 010 020 0 – 3 5 2

Wausau West 210 000 1 – 4 7 2

WP: Jack Kostroski. LP: Tyson Glisch.

SO: Sam Reimann (5 inn.) 5, Glisch (1 1/3 inn.) 2; Brennan Fictum (4 inn.) 6, Kostroski (3 inn.) 5. BB: Reimann 5, Glisch 1; Fictum 4, Kostroski 1.

Top hitters: M, Reimann 2×4; Connor Cortright HR, 2 RBI. WW, Landon Parlier 2B, 2 runs; Jackson Smithpeter 2×3, 2B, RBI.

Records: Merrill 2-8, 2-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 7-7, 4-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...