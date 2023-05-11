Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of County Road X, or Camp Phillips Road, will be closed for a resurfacing project and drivers should use alternate routes beginning Monday, May 15.

The section of road is between Hwy. 29 and Schofield Avenue in the village of Weston. Crews will be grinding the top of the concrete to prepare for a new asphalt overlay. Work will also include repairs to the deteriorated joints in the pavement, adjustments to sewer and water utility castings and replacing pavement markings.

Traffic will be detoured around the work area on Hwy. 29, County Road J and Schofield Avenue. Minimal access will be maintained to the area and is intended only for drivers accessing homes and businesses within the corridor.

Drivers traveling through the area should use the detour route, noted below.

Work zone needs will change frequently during the project. Drivers accessing the area are asked to use alternate routes as much as possible and should expect delays within the work area.

Work should be completed by the end of the week, officials said.

